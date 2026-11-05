DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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Leslee Sherrill's avatar
Leslee Sherrill
5m

Great assessment of the landscape for GOP and the Senate. All eyes on 2028.

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Diane Cooper's avatar
Diane Cooper
41m

I always look forward to your insights Craig! Thank you

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