Several Republican senators woke up Wednesday morning with two years remaining before their next election—and a considerably different calculation of what those two years might require.

The immediate attention belongs to the candidates who won and lost, and to the consequences of Democrats capturing control of Congress. But another consequential story concerns what comes next for Republican senators whose names were absent from Tuesday’s ballots. They must now decide what this election means for their own futures in the 2028 election cycle.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has offered his initial answer.

“Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done,” Thune said. “Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism.”

That draws a fairly clear line. His stated priority is defending the Republican record and working with Trump to resist the incoming Democratic majority.

There is nothing surprising about a party leader promising to oppose the other party. What deserves examination is whether that message addresses the problem confronting Republicans who must face voters in 2028. If those voters remain dissatisfied with the administration, a strategy centered on defending it could make an already difficult election challenge in 2028 more problematic.

From where I sit, Thune’s line in the sand could become a path toward the proverbial cliff for some of his colleagues.

The warning signs are different—but real

Two measures help identify the senators who should be reconsidering their situation.

The first is their previous margin of victory. Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson won in 2022 by just one percentage point. North Carolina’s Ted Budd won by 3.2 points. Neither entered the next election cycle with much room for erosion.

The second is what happened Tuesday in their states. Democrats flipped Republican Senate seats in North Carolina, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina. Those results carry a particular message for Budd, Chuck Grassley, Jerry Moran and Tim Scott: their voters have just demonstrated a desire to send a Democrat to the Senate.

Consider the different circumstances facing these Republicans:

Note: Margins are percentage-point leads over the runner-up. Moody’s approximately three-point margin reflects preliminary 2026 returns, not a certified final result. This is not a forecast of who will win or lose.

Florida offers a particularly significant consideration. Moody retained the seat Marco Rubio won by 16.4 points in 2022, but her own margin was considerably narrower. Different candidates and different elections prevent a simple comparison. Still, she has just experienced a competitive statewide contest and must prepare for another in 2028.

Ohio supplies another consideration. Sherrod Brown defeated Jon Husted in the special election for the seat previously won by JD Vance. That seat now moves off the Republican side of the approaching 2028 contest.

Thune’s position may not be everyone’s position

Thune’s own 2022 margin is relevant. A senator who won by more than 43 points has a different starting position from a colleague who won by one or three.

That does not mean Thune misunderstands competitive elections. It does mean his colleagues have reason to examine whether the strategy he articulates accommodates their circumstances.

Budd must consider what a Democratic Senate victory in North Carolina tells him about his electorate. Moran and Scott must assess whether their substantial personal advantages can withstand the forces that just overturned Republican seats in their states. Johnson must determine how to preserve a coalition that barely carried him across the finish line last time.

It is reasonable to ask if the successful path forward starts by labeling the opposition extremist.

Nor does Tuesday’s outcome prove that distancing themselves from Trump would guarantee success. Candidate quality, turnout, the economy and individual records all matter. A presidential electorate in 2028 will differ from a midterm electorate. The results present a warning to examine, not a simple answer.

But if voters’ attitudes remain broadly similar, senators who offer continued support for the administration must explain why voters should expect a different result.

A question about leadership

That brings us to a question beyond individual campaigns: Will Republicans facing difficult elections remain comfortable with Thune leading their conference?

House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced that he will not seek the Republican leadership in the next Congress. His decision opens a contest over who should lead House Republicans after their defeat. It is not an immediate resignation from the speakership, but it is a significant acknowledgment that the party will enter its next chapter under different leadership.

Thune has chosen another course. So far, he plans to seek election as Senate minority leader. As of Wednesday’s reporting, no Senate colleague had publicly announced a challenge. There is therefore no basis to describe an organized effort to replace him as an established fact.

Still, I suspect pressure for a reassessment could reach the Senate leadership as well. Senators need not demand Thune’s departure to insist that he explain how his strategy helps them recover voters they have lost.

They might also conclude that his experience makes him the right person to manage the transition. The important question is what course they expect him to pursue.

Independence requires a record

For senators seeking another term, repositioning cannot consist merely of different campaign language in the fall of 2028. Voters will have two more years of decisions to examine.

Those years will provide opportunities to exercise oversight, scrutinize nominees, challenge executive actions and pursue legislation responsive to concerns at home. Senators can support policies they believe are sound while opposing decisions they believe are wrong.

That carries risks. Breaking with Trump may invite a primary challenge. Remaining closely aligned may protect a senator within the party while weakening the coalition needed in November. Surviving the primary does not resolve the problem if the general election is then lost.

The presidential contest adds another complication. Should Vance or Rubio seek the Republican nomination, endorsing either could bring advantages with activists, donors and Republican voters. It could also make it harder for a senator to persuade constituents, if they remain dissatisfied, that a meaningful change in direction is coming.

Certainly, some senators may decide to retire. Others may stay the course. Still others may build a more independent record. It is too soon to forecast their decisions or the outcome of their elections.

But Thune’s statement makes the challenge clearer. He has described what he wants Senate Republicans to defend. Those facing voters in 2028 must decide whether that approach leaves enough room to address what voters want changed.

ChatGPT provided research for this article.