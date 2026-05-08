There are endless stories every week about how so-called facts emanating from the White House and senior Trump Administration officials are false and misleading. Today’s report in The Washington Post is different.

Clearly, someone associated with the intelligence community believed a report from Trump’s own intelligence agencies should see the light of day. The reason could only be tremendous frustration that what we are being told about Iran is simply wrong.

Sadly, my greater fear is that statements made that are clearly false are widely believed by key U.S. decision makers.

Earlier this week, in my conversations with Al From, I posed the notion that Iran really has no intention of letting President Trump off the hook and quite likely is pursuing a strategy of daily frustration and embarrassment. This is speculation. And, the intent of Iran’s leaders is probably the most difficult intelligence to come by.

However, our intelligence community is really good at counting things and keeping track of them. And, what the latest report from the intelligence community suggests is that Iran has plenty of firepower left. I would also suggest they have the will to use it right into the end of this year. There intent, again in my view, is full scale disruption of the Trump administration and reduction of U.S. influence around the world.

It turns out that this war of the Trump administration’s making may well prove to be a defeat of the Trump administration’s making as well.

It may take time to fully understand the intent of Iran’s leaders, but today we have a pretty clear understanding of their capabilities.

From the The Washington Post

A confidential CIA analysis delivered to administration policymakers this week concludes that Iran can survive the U.S. naval blockade for at least three to four months before facing more severe economic hardship, four people familiar with the document said, a finding that appears to raise new questions about President Donald Trump’s optimism on ending the war. The analysis by the U.S. intelligence community, whose secret assessments on Iran have often been more sober than the administration’s public statements, also found that Tehran retains significant ballistic missile capabilities despite weeks of intense U.S. and Israeli bombardment, three of the people familiar with it said. Iran retains about 75 percent of its prewar inventories of mobile launchers and about 70 percent of its prewar stockpiles of missiles, a U.S. official said. The official said there is evidence that the regime has been able to recover and reopen almost all of its underground storage facilities, repair some damaged missiles and even assemble some new missiles that were nearly complete when the war began.

The full Washington Post story: CLICK HERE .