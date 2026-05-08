DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN

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John Sutton's avatar
John Sutton
May 8

At this stage we shouldn't be surprised by any of the administration's lies and coverups. He threw the IC under the bus in Helsinki because "Russia knew better". I suspect Tulsi and Ratcliffe are lining up who may have leaked this report for polygraphs and firings. The IC has been studying Iran for decades and knows it quite well. We see only the tip of the iceberg in terms of MAGA's damage, but the mess beyond what we see is far worse. To name a few, the debt, the corruption, the regression of civil liberties, the firing of highly qualified national security and diplomatic leadership, the attacks on allies and NATO. When he spends 90 minutes getting coached by KGB Vlad on the phone shortly before tweeting we're reducing our military manning in Germany - don't we think we have a larger problem......

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