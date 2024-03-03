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So, just what is this about…

About DECADE SEVEN

DECADE SEVEN is a newsletter shaped by experience — political, professional, and personal.

Written by Craig Fuller, a longtime public servant, nonprofit leader, and observer of American life, the newsletter offers a steady, thoughtful voice in a time of noise and division. It blends political insight with personal reflection, and it does so without partisanship or provocation.

Subscribers can expect:

Clear-eyed political commentary grounded in firsthand knowledge of government and public affairs

The Sunday Survey , a weekly reader poll that sparks reflection and lively conversation

Reflections on life beyond politics — travel, food, cultural moments, and what it means to live well with perspective

Occasional video podcast conversations on current events and public leadership

A weekly update exclusively for paid subscribers, offering deeper thoughts and curated highlights from the week

What makes DECADE SEVEN distinctive is its tone: respectful, measured, and personal. Whether you’re reading about campaign dynamics or the meaning of a quiet morning in a small town, the writing invites you to think, not react.

It’s especially resonant for readers who’ve lived a few chapters — professionals, public servants, policy thinkers, and those navigating what comes next. But the insights here are not reserved for any one age or ideology. They’re offered in the spirit of shared civic life and personal clarity.

A Note from Craig

When I started DECADE SEVEN, I set out to create a space where we could engage honestly — without shouting, without labels, and without forgetting the lessons that come only with time and perspective. Many of you reading this have walked parallel paths: in government, in communities, in families, in leadership, and in reflection.

This newsletter is a way for me to keep showing up — to share what I see, what I’ve learned, and what still surprises me. And I’m grateful every day for the community that’s grown around these conversations.

Thanks for reading. I’m glad you’re here.

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